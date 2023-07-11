Astana to Host Energy Week Central Asia and Mongolia 2023 in September

ASTANA – The Energy Week Central Asia and Mongolia 2023 renewables investment conference will take place in the Kazakh capital on Sep. 19-20. The conference aims to promote the use of renewable energy in the region and attract foreign investment.

The conference will cover several keynote topics, including energy security amid global challenges, needs of global developers to invest in the region, opportunities for regional and international cooperation, reforms to attract investments in light of global competition, green finance boosting, hydropower sector, solar and wind energy development, green hydrogen use for energy transition, and the issue of nuclear plants use.

The Energy Week will bolster Central Asia’s potential to become a clean energy hub that can mobilize significant funds to scale up renewables, including solar, wind and hydropower, and modernize national and regional grids for improved trade and interconnectivity.

The conference is also expected to encourage regional cooperation.

Launched in 2019 by the Invest in Network renewable energy consultancy based in the United Kingdom, the Energy Week has become the region’s major event.

The conference brings together state authorities, utilities and transmission system operators from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, and a large pool of global developers from over 20 countries targeting the market.

Participants can register on the official website camoenergyweek.com.