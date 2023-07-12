Astana Opera’s Choir to Perform Beloved Melodies of Kazakh Composers

ASTANA – The Astana Opera’s chamber choir will present a music concert by Kazakh composers at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall on July 14, reported the theater’s press service.

The concert program will include Kazakh folk songs and compositions by contemporary national and foreign authors, performed without instrumental accompaniment, known as a cappella.

The soloists won the International Choir Competition in Poland recently, and have performed the repertoire overseas.

According to chief choirmaster Yerzhan Dautov, it was important to showcase Kazakhstan’s art and cultural heritage, including its opera houses, orchestras, and choirs, by demonstrating excellent sound, high-quality voices and a high level of academic vocals.

“We seek to promote the music of Kazakh authors by prioritizing the performance of choral compositions from our own country. This success allows us to say that Kazakh art has been integrating into the global cultural space due to the talent of our musicians, singers, and bands,” he said.

Dauren Musin, the theater’s choirmaster, said that the Polish side initiated the concert featuring the masterpieces of Kazakh composers, which was performed as a cappella.

“We showcased the best examples of popular folk music and works by Kazakh authors, including Akhmet Zhubanov, Gaziza Zhubanova, Mukan Tulebayev, Erkegali Rakhmadiyev, Mynzhasar Mangitayev, Bakhytzhan Baikadamov, Serikzhan and Alibi Abdinurov, and also “Arys Zhagasynda” (Near Arys Coast) by Shamshi Kaldayakov, performed by Anatoly Molodov, and “On Alty Kyz” (16 Girls), arranged by young composer Saltanat Bekmagambetova,” said Musin.

The chamber choir performed four concerts in Poland.