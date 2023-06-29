Young Kazakh Dancers Perform at World Folklore Dance Festival in Belgium

ASTANA – Young dancers of the Nomad of Kazakh Academy of Choreography performed “Legend of the Kazakh Steppe” at the 37th World Folklore Dance Festival in Saint-Ghislain, Belgium, reported the Kazinform news agency on June 28.

According to Ainagul Nurgazina, head of the academy, the choreographic performance is dedicated to love and its ability to unite people. It demonstrates the warrior-like, yet tender nature of Kazakh girls and their devotion to the traditions and hospitality of the Kazakh people.

“One of the brightest elements of the performance is the costumes, which amaze with their originality and novelty. They create an incredible combination of colors and designs that will not leave viewers indifferent,” said Nurgazina.

Denis Bernard, one of the festival organizers, commended Kazakhstan’s participation, noting its warm welcome by the local viewers. He expressed hope for further development of cultural contacts with Kazakh groups.

This year, over 300 artists, 3,000 children, and 15,000 spectators attended the festival from across the world.