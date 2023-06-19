Twenty Mobilography Fest Winners in Kazakhstan to Undergo Internship in New York

ASTANA – Twenty winners of the Mob Fest mobilography festival organized in Kazakhstan for the first time will intern at the New York Film Academy, Kazinform reported on June 15.

One hundred participants selected after the festival’s first stage compete for the internship in the United States. Only 20 best video authors will take a week-long course in directing, video editing, and scriptwriting programs.

This privilege is provided within a memorandum signed between Nurlan Koyanbayev, the head of the Dara talent support fund under the Kazakh President, and Dan Mackler, the dean of the Los Angeles campus of the New York Film Academy.

Forty best participants will receive cash prizes, while the remaining 40 winners will take a free online course Mobilography PRO.

The Dara talent support fund, which organized the festival, aims to support talented youth, providing opportunities for realizing their creative potential and developing the creative industry in Kazakhstan.