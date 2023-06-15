Trade Turnover Between Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Reaches $1.1 Billion in January-March

ASTANA – The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan has reached $1.1 billion in the first three months of this year, a 5.2% increase from the same period of 2022, Finprom.kz reported on June 14.

Exports from Kazakhstan accounted for most of the turnover (76.7%), rising 0.9% to $821.3 million since the beginning of the year. The country supplied Uzbekistan with wheat, meslin, fertilizers, stainless steel products, wheat flour, fats, and oils.

Imports grew by 22.6% to $248.9 million, primarily by purchasing knitwear, automobile spare parts, refrigerators, freezers, and flat products.