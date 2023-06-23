Trade Turnover Between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Reaches $1.9 Billion

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s trade with Uzbekistan totaled $1.9 billion in five months of this year, according to the press statement of Uzbekistan’s State Committee on Statistics on June 20.

Kazakhstan enters Uzbekistan’s top three main foreign trade partners, accounting for 7.5% of its total volume and going after China with 17.6% ($4.5 billion) and Russia with 14.9% ($3.8 billion).

Over the same period, Kazakhstan’s exports to Uzbekistan reached $1.3 billion, importing goods worth $576.7 million.

By the end of 2022, bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan reached the milestone of $5 billion.