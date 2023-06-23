Trade Turnover Between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Reaches $1.9 Billion

By Staff Report in Business, International on 23 June 2023

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s trade with Uzbekistan totaled $1.9 billion in five months of this year, according to the press statement of Uzbekistan’s State Committee on Statistics on June 20.

Photo credit: invest.gov.kz.

Kazakhstan enters Uzbekistan’s top three main foreign trade partners, accounting for 7.5% of its total volume and going after  China with 17.6% ($4.5 billion) and Russia with 14.9% ($3.8 billion).

Over the same period, Kazakhstan’s exports to Uzbekistan reached $1.3 billion, importing goods worth $576.7 million.

By the end of 2022, bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan reached the milestone of $5 billion.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »