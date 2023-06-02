Tokayev to Attend Erdoğan’s Inauguration Ceremony in Türkiye

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend the inauguration ceremony of Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on June 3, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev will pay a working visit to Ankara at the invitation of Erdoğan, who was re-elected on May 28.

Earlier, the Kazakh President congratulated Erdoğan on an election win officially declared by the Turkish Supreme Election Council on June 1.

The final results showed that Erdoğan received 52.18% of the votes, whereas opposition leader Kemal Kiliçdaroğlu got 47.82%.