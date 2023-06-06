Tokayev Reviews Key Issues of Upcoming Astana International Forum

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reviewed key issues on the agenda of the upcoming Astana International Forum (AIF) at a June 6 meeting with Margareta Cederfelt, the President of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Parliamentary Assembly, reported the Akorda press service.

The AIF, a major international conference aiming to tackle global challenges in foreign policy and international security, climate, food scarcity, and energy security, will take place in Astana on June 8-9.

The Kazakh President also stressed the importance of Cederfelt’s visit for strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, noting that parliamentary diplomacy helps to build bridges between countries and people.

Tokayev also spoke about large-scale political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan, which the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly strongly supports.

According to Cederfelt, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly closely watches the progress of the systemic transformation of the leading political institutions.