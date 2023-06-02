President Tokayev Emphasizes Importance of Children’s Rights Protection

ASTANA – It is crucial to strengthen the protection of children’s rights and health, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Aruzhan Sain, on June 1, which marked International Children’s Day. The meeting took place as part of Tokayev’s visit to Almaty, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev stressed the need to ensure children’s safety, prevent juvenile delinquency, fulfill the rights guaranteed to orphans, and support children with disabilities.

The President noted that the Commissioner for Children’s Rights should swiftly respond to child abuse, combat bullying, prevent child and adolescent suicidal behavior, support children with special educational needs and provide housing for orphans and children left without parental care.

During a visit to Almaty’s Center for Innovative Creativity of Schoolchildren, Tokayev encouraged young people to keep doing what they enjoy to achieve success in life and social recognition. He emphasized the importance of increasing the number of these centers to develop creative abilities and realize children’s potential in Kazakhstan.

Deputy Akim (Mayor) of Almaty, Assem Nussupova, informed that only 10% of 320,000 schoolchildren are engaged in free creative clubs or sports in 17 state institutions that provide additional education in the city.

As part of Tokayev’s instruction to build 100 modern schoolchildren’s palaces, the Almaty administration plans to increase the coverage of children with free additional education by up to 25% by the end of 2025.

Another highlight of the International Children’s Day celebration in Kazakhstan was an educational tour of the Akorda Presidential Palace in Astana for 70 outstanding students and Olympiad winners from around the country.