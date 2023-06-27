President Tokayev Discusses Trade and Economic Cooperation with Kyrgyz Republic

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the Chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurlanbek Shakiev to discuss prospects for strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation, reported Akorda press service on June 26.

Tokayev underscored the importance of developing relations between the two countries and deepening interparliamentary ties. The Kyrgyz Republic is a good neighbor, a fraternal state, and a strategic partner of Kazakhstan. He said the two countries plan to reach $2 billion in bilateral trade.

The President noted the dynamic development of Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations, facilitated by interaction at the intergovernmental and interparliamentary levels.

Tokayev expressed confidence that the reached agreements would boost multifaceted cooperation between the two states.

“Kazakhstan is firmly committed to the course of the comprehensive development of allied relations with the Kyrgyz Republic,” said the President.

Shakiev expressed his gratitude for the hospitality and warm welcome and also conveyed greetings from the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov.

According to Shakiev, Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic are the closest countries in all respects, and comprehensive cooperation based on mutual understanding and support is constantly deepening.

He also expressed support for the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan.