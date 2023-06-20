President Tokayev Commends Inter-Parliamentary Diplomacy Between Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended the development of inter-parliamentary diplomacy between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan at a June 19 meeting with Chairperson of the Uzbek Senate, Tanzila Narbayeva, reported the Akorda press service. He noted his appreciation for the well-coordinated work at the governmental level between the two sides.

Tokayev said Narbayeva’s visit fully corresponds to the strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries and it is a clear example of the special bilateral relations.

The Kazakh President commended Narbayeva for her support and participation in the Dialogue of Women of Central Asia, an important initiative that took place in Astana on the same day. He expressed confidence that the event’s outcomes will increase intra-regional engagement and facilitate the creation of long-term solutions for gender equality and sustainable development in Central Asia.

Tokayev positively evaluated the results of his state visit to Uzbekistan last December and welcomed the hosting of the second inter-parliamentary forum next year in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Narbayeva conveyed greetings from the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, congratulating the Kazakh leader on significant events contributing to the political modernization of Kazakhstan’s entire system.

“Your country is on the right track, and the people support the reforms you are implementing,” she said.

At a meeting with the Chair of the Kazakh Senate, Maulen Ashimbayev, she stressed that the joint constructive work of the parliamentarians will enhance the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic cooperation.

Ashimbayev said inter-parliamentary relations are of utmost importance, considering the intensive and trusting political dialogue at the presidential level.

“Our countries are true allies and strategic partners, with cooperation built on strong fraternal ties of friendship and good neighborliness, as well as centuries-old historical and cultural relations,” he noted.

Ashimbayev mentioned the commission on cooperation between the upper chambers of the two countries, an effective platform for the mutual exchange of experience in legislative work and the development of a dialogue on topical issues of bilateral cooperation. He also expressed hope to keep working with Uzbek colleagues on the issue of the Aral Sea.

Ashimbayev congratulated Narbayeva on the successful nationwide referendum that was recently held in Uzbekistan and outlined the work carried out by the Kazakh Parliament on the legislative support of the reforms initiated by President Tokayev.