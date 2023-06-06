President Tokayev Attends Flag Raising Ceremony and Marks State Symbols Day

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the state flag-raising ceremony at Atameken Ethno-Memorial Complex on June 5, following Kazakhstan’s Day of State Symbols celebrated on June 4.

“The sky-blue flag, the emblem, and the anthem are sacred to all our people. Independence is our primary value, and the proudly flying flag embodies the country’s high authority,” said the President addressing the flag-waving audience.

“Today, the flag of independent Kazakhstan is proudly raised next to the United Nations building. It has traveled over the Earth with our cosmonauts, climbers have carried it to the highest point of the world and it has risen many times at sporting events to the tune of our state anthem. Our blue flag is recognizable all over the world,” said Tokayev.

To mark the day, the Kazakh national flag was raised around Kazakhstan from the Almaty Region in the south to the Mangystau Region in the west.

The flag reached the 3,600 meters peak atop the Oktyabrenok (Little Octobrist) mountain in the hands of the Almaty Region’s police and national security department officers.

“May our flag soar proudly and our independence be eternal,” they wrote on their official Telegram channel sharing the video of the officers conquering the peak.

The Mangystau Region akimat (regional executive body) shared a beautiful video of the flag crossing the Caspian Sea on a boat.

Kazakh embassies around the world also celebrated the date with assemblies, songs and dances prepared for the occasion.

Kazakh children from China came together to raise Kazakhstan’s flag and sing the national anthem in a congratulatory video shared on the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Telegram channel.

The Kazakh embassy in Malaysia invited a dancer to perform a traditional Kazakh dance in front of the famous Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur to mark the occasion.

The people of Azerbaijan, Columbia, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Russia, Sri-Lanka, Tajikistan, Venezuela, and Uzbekistan congratulated Kazakhstan in Saint Petersburg by sharing their wishes to the Kazakh people holding the national flag. The video concluded with a Kazakh man playing traditional kui (music) on a dombra (traditional two-string instrument).