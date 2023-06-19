President of Germany to Strengthen Ties with Kazakhstan During State Visit

ASTANA – Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will be on a state visit to Kazakhstan on June 19-21, at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported the Akorda press service on June 18.

During the visit, the heads of state will focus on prospects for strengthening Kazakh-German strategic partnership, with an emphasis on expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation, developing collaboration in transport, logistics, and energy sectors, and deepening humanitarian ties.

The German President will also be the first European leader to visit the Mangystau Region to see the economic potential of the region and participate in the opening ceremony of the Kazakh-German Institute of Engineering.

He will attend the ceremony of the launch of test drilling at the green hydrogen production plant of the Svevind Swedish-German company and speak at the Kazakh and German Rector’s forum.

The leaders of Kazakhstan and Germany will also attend the Kazakh-German business forum.