News Digest: Foreign Media on Astana International Forum, Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, German President’s Upcoming Visit to Kazakhstan and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has picked a selection of articles on Kazakhstan featured in international media this week. This foreign media digest covers the Astana International Forum, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s participation in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow, the upcoming visit to Kazakhstan of Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, QazCode software company, and Kazakhstan-Qatar relations.

Global leaders must act now to rescue sustainable development goals, UN Secretary-General says at Astana Forum, urging collective efforts for addressing global challenges

The United Nations (UN) press service published the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Astana International Forum, which was shown at the plenary session of the forum on June 8.

“We are living through trying times. Conflicts – old and new – grind on. Geopolitical tensions are rising. The climate crisis continues unabated. Hunger and inequality are increasing. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), our blueprint for peace and prosperity on a healthy planet, are far off track. And every day brings warnings of the dangers of unregulated new technologies,” Guterres said, urging global leaders to make efforts to rescue the SDGs, reform an unfair financial architecture, and address common threats at a series of important summits — starting with the SDG summit in September.

Kazakhstan hopes to contribute to global peace and security through Astana International Forum

Kazakhstan, the ninth largest country in the world at the heart of Eurasia, is holding the Astana International Forum this week with the aim to amplify the voices of countries seeking a less polarized international order and greater collaboration in addressing humanity’s biggest challenges, reads an article published in Modern Diplomacy on June 8.

“If the Astana International Forum can succeed, it can demonstrate to the world that middle powers can facilitate valuable discussions on issues that are high on the international agenda right now and find viable solutions,” the article notes.

Kazakhstan is a bridge between the North, South, East and West

Al Jazeera published an article by Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin about the Astana International Forum on June 6.

“Occasions such as the Astana International Forum present us with an opportunity to consider how to overcome key global challenges currently facing humanity, which broadly speaking, fall into three interlinked categories – economy, climate change and international relations,” he writes in the article.

Astana International Forum kicks off Thursday

The Astana International Forum kicked off on Thursday in the Kazakh capital, reported Gulf Times, Qatar’s main English language daily newspaper, on June 8.

Prominent delegates, including representatives of governments and international organizations, as well as business leaders and experts, will engage in dialogue and consider ways to confront current global challenges, such as climate change, food scarcity and energy security.

“The Astana International Forum is likely to highlight the importance of collective efforts, the need for diplomacy, dialogue and global partnerships to achieve long lasting peace and stability,” the article notes.

Supreme Eurasian Economic Council: Tokayev makes his difference

La Presse Turquoise, an independent French media that covers economic, political and cultural news in Central Asia, published an article on June 2 about the May 24-25 Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Moscow, which was attended by the member countries of the BRICS, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The article quotes Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as saying, “we discussed how we should, first of all, deal with issues of economic interaction, integration and cooperation. Trade must be free. We must do everything we can to create a single market for raw materials.”

President of Germany to visit Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic

Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will be on a state visit to Kazakhstan on June 19-21 and on an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic on June 21-23, reported Der Bundespräsident, the official website of Germany’s President, on June 2.

“In the Kazakh capital, the Federal President will hold talks with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as German and Kazakh entrepreneurs. He will take part in the Forum of Rectors of German and Kazakh universities and meet with representatives of civil society,” according to the report.

The German President also plans to visit Aktau and lay the foundation stone for the Svevind Group project for the production of green hydrogen from wind and solar energy in the Mangystau Region.

Emir of Qatar affirms talks with Kazakh President aim to strengthen bilateral cooperation relations

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani affirmed on June 8 that the talks he held with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aim to strengthen cooperation between the two friendly countries, which are witnessing continuous development in various fields, reported Qatar News Agency on June 8.

“HH the Emir referred to his participation in the Astana International Forum, which this year discusses pivotal issues such as energy, climate and food security. HE expressed hope that the forum would achieve its desired goals in reaching proposed solutions to the various challenges facing Asia and the world,” the article reads.

Kazakhstan is interested in joining BRICS

Telesur, a Latin American news television network headquartered in Caracas, Venezuela, published an article on June 6 on Kazakh First Deputy Foreign Minister Kairat Umarov’s participation in the BRICS+ foreign ministers meeting in Cape Town, South Africa.

“Kazakhstan is interested in joining BRICS, which has already become an effective and efficient platform for the discussion of current issues, serving as an example of cooperation among developing economies,” Umarov is quoted in the article.

VEON’s Beeline Kazakhstan Launches IT Subsidiary QazCode

VEON, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announced on June 7 that Beeline Kazakhstan, its operator in Kazakhstan, has launched a software company QazCode to boost the development of new digital products and services.

“The 700-strong QazCode will be among the largest software development companies in Kazakhstan and will include 350 developers with expertise across software development, big data analytics, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI). QazCode will build digital products and services for both local Kazakh and international clients, including other VEON digital operators,” the article reads.

QazCode is a participant of the Astana Hub, the largest international technopark of IT startups in Central Asia, which comprises a community of more than 1,000 companies, local startups and research and development offices.