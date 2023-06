ASTANA – New York City displayed a music video of Kazakh popstar Dimash Kudaibergen on its landmark Times Square’s LED screen on June 3 to promote his new song “Omir” (Life) and his upcoming solo concert in Malaysia on June 24, reported Dimashnews.com.

The broadcast of the video, shown every 20 minutes during the day, was organized by the Dimash Official Fanclub.