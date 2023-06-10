Ministers Brief Foreign Media about Kazakhstan’s Digital Progress and Logistics Capacity at Astana International Forum 

ASTANA — Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Bagdad Mussin held a press briefing for the foreign media on June 9, highlighting the opportunities of an e-gov mobile app and satellite technologies.

The e-governance serves as a perfect example of Kazakhstan’s progress in the digitalization field, according to Mussin. The website provides all the public services and helps businesses to integrate with the government information system.

“The application eliminates the need to always carry documents with you or constantly contact government services. We also started working on creating a similar application for foreigners, that helps us to keep them on the digital track and provide them with opportunities to have a digital service,” Mussin said.

The minister also presented a project that showcases the capabilities of satellite technologies. Using satellite images, the ministry created a platform for measuring water use to predict overuse, non-efficient use, or water shortage.

“Using this platform, we can provide other ministries data and information, like the type of agriculture field, what farmers grow there, if farmers are using the land legally, and information about forest fires,” said Mussin. “We have already proposed to our neighboring countries to use this data and our tool to enlarge our cooperation in this field.”

During a press briefing with foreign media on June 7, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov also expressed the country’s willingness to continue enhancing relations with countries worldwide, as it is an opportunity to learn from each other and bring new potential to the region.

The minister also noted the importance of expanding the country’s logistics capacity along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which is the main alternative route for the country.

“This route is vital not only for Kazakhstan but for the whole Central Asia region. Working closely with China and the European Union in this regard is also our main focus,” Kuantyrov said.