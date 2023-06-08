Live Updates from Astana International Forum

ASTANA – As the Astana International Forum (AIF) opens on June 8, The Astana Times offers live updates from the opening ceremony and plenary session of the forum.

12:23 – IMF chief’s third point was to highlight the importance of building gatherers for food and for medicine. “No restrictions when we talk about life-saving flow of goods and services,” she said.

12:20 – According to Georgieva, trade in a multipolar world would be more integrated within regions and within clusters of countries, but it is important to integrate according to World Trade Organization (WTO) standards and rules.

12:17 – IMF chief offered offer several solutions to pragmatic multilateralism that can’t deliver benefits for the majority of the world’s people. One is to unite in the fight against climate change, pandemic, debt and artificial intelligence. “No country or region can succeed on its own,” she said.

12:15 – Speaking at AIF, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, expressed her concerns on a number of trade and foreign direct investment restrictions which have tripled since 2018.

12:05 – Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Željka Cvijanović dedicated her speech to emphasize the importance of multilateral diplomacy.

“Functional multilateralism cannot exist without a proper environment. That is a system of multipolar balance of power where no actor or group of actors will be able to impose their own rules and attitudes on others and where the level of usual respect and communication is much higher than is the case nowadays,” she said.

“Therefore in this globalized world, it is important to turn to a wider universal platform while at the same time encouraging all forms of regional cooperation,” added Cvijanović speaking at the AIF platform.

11:56 – President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov thanked President Tokayev for the invitation and stresses the rising importance of dialogue platforms like AIF in addressing key challenges like climate change and preserving biodiversity. He underlined the increasing importance of regional cooperation.

11:53 – In his concluding remark Tokayev said: “I am optimistic that constructive discussions over the next two days can move us toward potential solutions and further cooperation. Openness, tolerance and compromise are needed to foster meaningful conversation and cooperation.”

11:47 – The Middle Corridor linking China to the European Union, opens up new opportunities for trade and investment, said Tokayev. “This route will almost halve the time it takes to transport goods across the Indian Ocean.”

11:45 – President Tokayev used his platform at the AIF to invite global leaders for new business and economic partnership opportunities in Kazakhstan.

“Last year, Kazakhstan’s exports increased by almost 40%. Although the energy sector still accounts for a large part of our GDP, our desire to diversify is strengthening. We are seeing growth in industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, metal processing, and engineering,” he said.

11:41 – “Kazakhstan has long been a crossroads between East and West, North and South. In many ways this forum corresponds to the culture and history of the great Eurasian steppe. Despite geopolitical turmoil, Kazakhstan continues to serve as the economic engine of Central Asia,” said Tokayev.

11:35 – According to Tokayev, the AIF acts as a global meeting of minds to identify the main challenges and crises, to confront them through dialogue in a spirit of mutual cooperation, to renew and restore a shared culture of multilateralism and to strengthen the voices for peace, progress and solidarity.

11:32 – “Multilateralism, centered on UN values and principles, is not merely the most effective way to address challenges, it is the only path,” said President Tokayev.

11:31 – Tokayev proposed to hold the Regional Climate Change summit in 2026 in Kazakhstan under the aegis of the United Nations.

11:30 – Climate change poses the biggest risks, according to Tokayev. He stressed the particular vulnerability of Central Asia to climate change and the rising risks from water scarcity. Water and climate change are closely linked.

11:27 – Tokayev dedicated part of his speech to speak about the reforms taking place in Kazakhstan that are unique for the region. “My credo is strong: law and order. This is a solid basis for building a just and fair Kazakhstan. We have reformed our institutions in a very short period of time, curtailed the powers of the presidency and fought corruption. Contemporary Kazakhstan is different from what it was several years ago,” he said.

11:25 – The President emphasized Kazakhstan’s strong commitment to diversification and sustainable economic development. He reminded the forum participants about Kazakhstan’s role in disarmament efforts, and its efforts to settle the Syrian crisis and tackle the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

11:20 – President Tokayev prioritized global cooperation in the face of challenges. “Just as the combination of geopolitical factors push us apart, we face a strong and clear imperative to come together.”

11:15 – Tokayev emphasized the importance of dialogue in a “spirit of mutual cooperation,” renewing and rebuilding a common culture of multilateralism. “In the period of unprecedented geopolitical tensions, promoting peace and prosperity for the many is of paramount importance,” he said.

11:10 – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev opened the plenary session with welcoming remarks and expressed his gratitude toward the attending heads of states and executives of international organizations.