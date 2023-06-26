Kazakhstan’s Oil Output to Go Up 7% to 90.5 Million Tons in 2023

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to produce 90.5 million tons of oil this year, 7% more than in 2022, Jibek Joly TV Channel reported on June 23, citing the country’s Ministry of Energy.

The West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions are expected to increase oil and gas production by 9%, whereas the growth in the Mangystau Region is set to reach 7%.

Kazakhstan’s gas output is also anticipated to rise to 53.5 billion cubic meters this year, which is 1% more than in 2022, with the Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions accounting for the largest share.

As part of the cooperation between Kazakhstan and China on oil and gas exploration, pipeline transportation and oil refining, a joint venture will carry out geological exploration of the subsoil at Zharkyn, Bolashak, Northern Ozen, Berezovsky and Mugodzhary sites.

The countries plan to conduct research related to the project to expand the throughput capacity of the Kenkiyak-Atyrau and Kenkiyak-Kumkol oil pipelines.