Kazakhstan’s Freight Transportation by Sea Surpasses 1.1 Million in 2022

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s freight transportation by sea surged by 46,8% in 2022, compared to the previous year, exceeding 1.1 million tons, reported the Kazakh Bureau of National Statistics on its Telegram channel on June 5.

Freight turnover by sea climbed by 23,3% to 681.9 million ton-kilometers, with 89,200 people transported.

Kazakhstan registered 282 sea vessels, including barges, oil tankers, dry cargo ships, and supply vessels, in 2022.

The useful life of ships with more than 25 years comprises 23%, from 16 to 20 years – 22%, and 26.6% include boats with 11-15 years of service life. Only 9.9% of maritime transports have a service life of less than five years.