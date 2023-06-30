Kazakhstan, Luxembourg Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Luxembourg’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Jean Asselborn, noting that his official visit opens up good prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation, the Akorda press service reported on June 29.

Tokayev warmly recalled a dialogue with Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly about the long-term prospects for deepening the partnership between the countries.

“Kazakhstan treats your country and people with great respect. We are optimistic about the future of our cooperation,” the President said.

Speaking about the positive dynamics of interaction, Asselborn mentioned the agreement on increasing the number of flights to 21 per week. The Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry signed a second memorandum of understanding in this regard.

The parties also reviewed the prospects for cooperation in transport and logistics, digitalization, green energy, and within the Astana International Financial Centre.

Following the meeting, Asselborn held talks with Murat Nurtleu, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, stating that Luxembourg will do its utmost to facilitate a visa regime for Kazakh citizens.

Asselborn noted Kazakhstan will soon become one of Luxembourg’s key energy, transport, and trade partners. His visit, which coincided with the 31st anniversary of diplomatic relations, shows that the European Union and Kazakhstan can build a sustainable partnership.

With an increasing interest in strengthening and expanding their partnership with Kazakhstan, Asselborn mentioned bilateral memorandums of understanding signed on cooperation in aviation, exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes.

Nurtleu described trade and economic cooperation as effective driver for developing bilateral relations. He said the trade turnover grew nearly 2.5 times in 2022, increasing by 4.5 times this year. The inflow of foreign direct investment from Luxembourg in 2022 totaled $202.5 million.

“Kazakhstan and Luxembourg fully support territorial integrity and sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, peaceful conflict resolution, good neighborliness, and cooperation,” said Nurtleu.

After exchanging views on pressing issues of the regional and international agenda, the parties agreed to continue inter-ministerial consultations. The next round of talks will take place in Astana in 2024.

“We highly appreciate the reform process launched by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The EU will continue to support Kazakhstan on its path of democratization and political reform,” Asselborn said.