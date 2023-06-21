Kazakhstan, Germany to Establish University of Sustainable Engineering in Mangystau Region

ASTANA – Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov participated in the ceremony of burying a time capsule at the construction site of the Kazakh-German University of Sustainable Engineering in Aktau on June 21, reported Prime Minister’s press service. The students who start their studies in September will read the message in 2029.

The new university, based on the Caspian State University of Technology and Engineering, will train technical specialists in best engineering practices to meet the needs of the large energy projects implemented in the region, including green hydrogen production.

“The university will contribute to the training of in-demand personnel as well as the research and development of innovative technologies, including green hydrogen production,” said Smailov.

Steinmeier, the first European leader to visit the region, said both countries need more qualified specialists.

“This is a critical educational project. Cooperation between our countries in this field, as well as in scientific research, will intensify. I wish you a successful start this September,” he said.

Smailov underlined that the university would contribute to the growth of the green economy, which is critical for reducing the region’s reliance on the oil and gas industry, creating new jobs, and improving people’s quality of life.

In the upcoming academic year, training will be provided in two undergraduate programs by the Hamburg University of Technology (Energy and Environmental Engineering) and the Wildau University of Technology (Logistics).

The comprehensive curriculum includes three years of study at the Caspian State University of Technology and Engineering and a year and a half at a partner university in Germany. In this regard, studying the German language will receive a lot of focus at the new institution.

Later, eight Bachelor’s and six Master’s programs will be added with an emphasis on industrial automation and robotics, water and waste management, renewable energy, technological engineering, the Internet of Things (IoT), data science, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The university will partner with such German academic institutions as the Anhalt University of Applied Sciences, Technical University of Berlin, and Technical University of Darmstadt.