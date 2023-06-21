Kazakhstan, Germany Seal Oil Supply Deal for 2023

ASTANA – KazMunayGas (KMG), Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company, and Rosneft Deutschland have signed an agreement for the supply of crude oil to PCK Raffinerie refinery in Schwedt, Germany, on June 20, KMG’s press service reported.

The Karachaganak field will supply 100,000 tons per month until the end of 2023, with a total volume of at least 890,000 tons delivered to Germany. The German side expressed interest in increasing the volume of oil deliveries from other Kazakh oil companies.

“On behalf of KMG, I want to express our interest in continuing and increasing oil supplies to Germany and thank our partners for the productive cooperation,” said KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev.

During a joint media briefing with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on June 20, Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier stated that Kazakhstan has significantly contributed to Germany’s energy supply.

“The supply of additional volume of Kazakh oil will ensure the future of the oil refining industry and fuel supply for East Germany,” said Steinmeier.

In 2022, the German government requested the supply of Kazakhstan’s oil via the Druzhba pipeline to the PCK Raffinerie refinery. From February to May, 190,000 tons of oil was sent, in addition to 100,000 tons planned for June.

Earlier, a transit agreement was reached with the Russian side to supply 1.2 million tons of Kazakh oil to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline in 2023.