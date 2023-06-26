Kazakhstan Climbs 12 Spots in SDG Index in Three Years

ASTANA – Kazakhstan ranked 66th in the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Index, according to the Sustainable Development Report 2023 published on June 21.

Addressing the first meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Monitoring Implementation of the National SDGs and Targets, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said the country climbed 12 positions in three years.

Maulen Ashimbayev, the chairperson of the Senate, an upper house of the Kazakh Parliament, said the indicator has improved compared to the pre-pandemic period. However, some issues, including dwindling water resources and social inequalities, are yet to be addressed.

Kuantyrov said world leaders adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York on Sept. 25, 2015. It envisages 17 SDGs aiming to eliminate poverty, fight inequality, and solve problems related to climate change.

According to the minister, the principles of sustainability and inclusiveness are the foundation of Kazakhstan’s 2025 National Development Plan.

“Localizing strategic goals is achieved through national projects that combine a trinity of the country’s economic, social and environmental well-being,” he said.

Building partnerships between the government, private economy and civil society is imperative for delivering SDGs, Kuantyrov stressed, adding that SDGs can be achieved only if there is a strong partnership between all stakeholders.

The minister specified that Kazakhstan has the Coordination Council on SDGs under the Prime Minister. The ministry is the coordinating body for delivering SDGs, while the Economic Research Institute acts as a secretariat.