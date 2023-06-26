Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to Increase Number of Regular Flights

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will increase the number of regular flights, following a protocol on air transportation signed between the countries on June 22 during the official visit of Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov to Baku, reported the Civil Aviation Committee’s press service.

According to the protocol, the number of flights will be increased from 32 to 42 per week from each side by designated carriers of both sides.

The document will contribute to increased competition in the air transportation market and bolster trade, economic, business, tourism, and cultural cooperation.

The protocol was signed by Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev and Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev.