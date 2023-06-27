Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan Bolster Partnership in Development Assistance

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Agency for International Development (KazAID) and Azerbaijan’s International Development Agency (AIDA) signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation to implement joint projects, participate in global initiatives in the Caucasus region and stimulate the exchange of knowledge and experience in the field of official development assistance (ODA), reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry on June 26.

The sides emphasized the potential for cooperation in ODA and discussed prospects for implementing joint projects in the Caucasus region. The sides also agreed to cooperate within the Organization of Turkic States.

During the visit to Azerbaijan’s capital Baku, KazAID representatives took part in the closing ceremony of the Advanced Foreign Service Program for Foreign Diplomats. They met with representatives of Azerbaijan’s government and agencies and the United Nations Development Program.

KazAID also established relations with ADA University in Baku to develop cooperation with Kazakh educational institutions.

Established in 2020, KazAID falls under the Kazakh Foreign Ministry and is a national ODA operator.

AIDA, founded in 2011 under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is responsible for the country’s international humanitarian and ODA assistance.