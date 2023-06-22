Kazakhstan and UN Volunteers Launch Exciting Initiatives 

ASTANA – The International Volunteer Forum in Astana resulted in a series of initiatives in the sphere of volunteering, including signing and implementation of the Full Funding Program agreement between the Kazakh Ministry of Information and Social Development and the United Nations, reported the ministry’s press service on its Instagram page.

Darkhan Kydyrali, Minister of Information and Social Development, and Toily Kurbanov, Executive Coordinator of UN Volunteers, signed the agreement on June 21, which enables Kazakh citizens to participate in volunteer activities worldwide within the UN structures, thereby strengthening cooperation in the field of volunteering and the country’s image in the international arena.

“Valuable suggestions and opinions were expressed at the forum by nearly 80 speakers at 11 sessions. We recognize the importance of being future-oriented and working together to achieve a better society,” wrote Kydyrali on his Facebook page.

The minister also highlighted the launch of a Volunteer Hub in Astana, which positions Kazakhstan as a regional center for the development of volunteering.

Astana hosted the International Volunteer Forum on June 20-21 to exchange expertise on volunteerism and strengthen international cooperation.