Kazakhstan and EBRD Join Efforts to Modernize Mining Sector

ASTANA – Tau-Ken Samruk national mining company and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will consolidate efforts to stimulate the domestic mining sector’s technical and innovative development and introduce cutting-edge technologies, the company’s press service reported on June 1.

The steps are envisioned in the memorandum of understanding signed on June 1, a follow-up of the long-term cooperation between the mining company and the EBRD.

Maroš Šefčovič, Vice President for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight at the European Union (EU) Commission, who witnessed the signing of the memorandum, wrote in his Twitter account that it is the “privileged link between Kazakhstan’s mining sector and the EU’s downstream value chains.”

“And pleased to sign a letter of intent on EU’s commitment to explore options for closer cooperation with EBRD, including to support this memorandum of understanding, and more broadly to deliver on the Strategic Partnership in the field of sustainable raw materials, batteries, and green hydrogen,” he wrote.

Tau-Ken Samruk and the EBRD will explore the possibilities of expanding Kazakhstan’s raw material base and increasing the supply of critical metals to the European market.

Tau-Ken Samruk, a subsidiary of Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, implements projects in the exploration, development, production, processing, and marketing of solid minerals. The company develops and implements high-tech and efficient technologies in the mining and metallurgical industry.