Kazakh President Sums Up Priority Tasks at Supreme Council for Reforms

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined key challenges and priority tasks the government should focus on as he chaired the Supreme Council for Reforms meeting on June 22, reported the Akorda press service.

After the first report delivered by the Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms Aset Irgaliyev, the President instructed the agency and the government to consider the meeting’s outcomes when developing Kazakhstan’s National Development Plan until 2029. He stressed the need to implement economic and legal reforms along with political ones.

Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev and Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov reported on measures to develop the energy industry and an effective tariff policy.

“A key task for the entire government is to implement the Tariff in Exchange for Investment program effectively in due time,” emphasized Tokayev.

The President said the shortage of qualified personnel in thermal power facilities and the energy system should be addressed without delay.

Regarding the development of national projects, Tokayev noted that Comfortable School and Modernization of Rural Healthcare projects should be put in place on a high-quality level in due course.

As for the new Accessible Internet project detailed by Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin, the President said it should result in high-speed internet access for everyone.

Responding to a comprehensive development of healthcare infrastructure outlined by Health Minister Azhar Giniyat, Tokayev highlighted the importance of the program’s effective implementation and the maximum use of the local content.