Kazakh Foreign Ministry Hosts Briefing on Key Takeaways from G7 Summit

ASTANA – The outcomes of the 49th Group of Seven (G7) Summit on May 19-21 in Hiroshima were discussed at a briefing of the heads of diplomatic missions of the G7 countries, reported the ministry’s press service on June 26. Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko chaired the meeting.

Diplomats from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States emphasized the significance of the recent summit, which covered geopolitics, non-proliferation and disarmament, economic sustainability, clean energy, and global food security.

The Communiqué of the G7 Leaders highlighted the countries’ commitment to boosting trade and energy cooperation with Central Asian countries, including sustainable transport links and the Middle Corridor, known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, a high priority is placed on developing the potential of the Middle Corridor through collaboration within the G7 initiative – Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment – with a budget of $600 billion until 2027.

Vassilenko noted the EU’s ability to strengthen its relations with the region through similar initiatives, including Global Gateway and Team Europe, referencing a recent European Bank for Reconstruction and Development study of sustainable transport links between Central Asia and the EU.

Representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, the Ministry of Energy, the Kazakh Invest national company, and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route Association, who took part in the briefing, expressed high interest in including regional projects in the infrastructure initiatives of the G7 and the EU.