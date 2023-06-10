Kazakh Dog Breeds Seek Recognition from International Canine Federation

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has applied to the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI), or the International Canine Federation, for the recognition of Kazakh dog breeds, president of the Kazakhstan Union of Cynologists Bauyrzhan Serikkali said at a June 8 briefing at the Central Communications Service.

“The key requirement is the full membership of the country’s cynological public organization in the FCI,” Serikkali noted.

Serikkali informed that an official application for its full membership in the FCI was submitted during the negotiations with FCI Executive Director Yves De Clercq this May in Thuin, Belgium.

This issue will be considered at the FCI General Assembly on Aug. 21-22 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The national center for preserving and reproducing Kazakh dog breeds will start working from July, said Andrey Kim, Deputy Chairperson of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The center will also train specialists, teaching them to breed Kazakh purebred dogs, including the oldest tazy and tobet breeds, issue certificates of origin, keep a single genealogical book, and other cynological activities.

Tazy is widely appreciated for its incredible hunting qualities, its endurance, sensitive smell, and ability to chase animals at high speed for a long time. They are not afraid of animals that are twice their size and easily hunt for hares, foxes, and wolves.

“Breed standards will be finalized together with organizations and individuals involved in preserving the Kazakh dog breeds,” Kim added.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed legislative amendments on preserving Kazakh dog breeds in January.