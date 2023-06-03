Kazakh Arm Wrestling Champion Promotes Nation Abroad

ASTANA – Darkhan Sarsenov, a Kazakh arm wrestling champion of Asia and Kazakhstan, who currently lives in Philadelphia, the United States, is seeking to promote his country overseas and take part in various arm wrestling competitions in the U.S., reported Kazinform on May 29.

Sarsenov, born in Tuymekent village in the Zhambyl Region, has been fond of sports since childhood. After trying out various types, he opted for arm wrestling and workout, where he found success.

He won a series of arm wrestling competitions, including the Asian and Kazakh championships, the Golden Arm tournament in Sweden, the Vilnius Cup in Lithuania, and the World Cup in Dubai. He is also the winner of the pull-up festival Tartyl Fest, which was held last year in Kazakhstan for the first time.

Last December, Sarsenov moved to the United States, where he also managed to win an arm wrestling championship in Pennsylvania, reach top spots in streetlifting in New York and pull-ups in New Jersey.

“I worked in Kazakhstan as an arm wrestling coach, a fitness trainer, as well as a teacher of physical education and sports at a university in Taraz. My students have won world and Asian arm wrestling championships,” he said.

He plans to gain experience in the United States by training with the best athletes and sharing knowledge and skills in his homeland.

According to Sarsenov, his main goal is to popularize Kazakhstan abroad.

“Many Americans know our famous artists and athletes, such as Shavkat Rakhmonov, Gennady Golovkin, and Dimash Kudaibergen. Some do not know about us. I always show them our country on the map and tell them about our traditions, customs, and friendly people,” the athlete said.