Equestrian Expedition Explores Sacred Sites from Bozok to Ulytau

ASTANA — The participants of the equestrian expedition, From Bozok to Ulytau, visited the places of the historical and cultural heritage of the Golden Horde period in the Akmola, Karagandy region and Ulytau regions, reported the Karagandy regional akimat’s (city hall) press service.

The expedition kicked off on June 10, coinciding with the celebration of the 25th anniversary of research on the Bozok medieval settlement and the 30th anniversary of TURKSOY (International Organization of Turkic Culture).

Members of the expedition visited the villages of Kulanotpes, Bestamak, Tkenekty, and Shubarkol, where they met with people and told them about the medieval settlement of Bozok, which was discovered in 1998 by the famous archaeologist Kimal Akishev on the eastern shore of Lake Buzukty, southwest of Astana.

The purpose of the expedition is to popularize the intangible cultural heritage of Kazakhstan.

“Horse expedition to sacred places of Kazakhstan is aimed at uniting two monuments of the Middle Ages – Bozok and Ulytau and the development of ecological tourism. It was organized by the Bozok state historical and cultural museum-reserve,” said Didar Oralbekuly, a member of the expedition.

The Bozok settlement is a significant archaeological site that provides evidence of the formation and development of steppe civilization, including the Botai culture, the Bronze Age, the Early Iron Age, the Golden Horde eras, and the Kazakh Khanate. The site also includes traces of nomad lifestyle exhibits and the caravan routes of the Great Silk Road.

The expedition will end with the transfer of the baton from Kazakhstan to Bozok of Türkiye, a city with a similar name situated in the southeastern part of Türkiye, known for its rich history and culture.