Delegates from 34 States to Participate in International Volunteer Forum This Month

ASTANA – Delegates from 34 countries will attend the International Volunteer Forum on June 20-21 in the Kazakh capital, said Deputy Minister of Information and Social Development Daniyar Kadyrov at a June 6 briefing at the Central Communications Center, reported Kazinform.

According to him, the forum seeks to display Kazakhstan’s experience in developing and supporting the national volunteer movement.

The forum’s agenda will cover international volunteer organizations’ activities, the role of corporate responsibility in supporting civil initiatives, environmental volunteering, education, healthcare, and emergencies.

Some 400 delegates, including 140 from abroad, are expected to participate in the forum.

The event will include ten sessions and a working session on developing the volunteer movement in CICA member states.

The forum is organized with the United Nations (UN) Volunteers Kazakhstan, Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Council Secretariat, the National Volunteer Network, and other volunteer and international organizations.