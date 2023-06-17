Camel Breeding Emerges in Kazakhstan’s Karagandy Region

ASTANA — Camels are being bred for the first time in the Bukhar-Zhyrau district of the Karagandy Region and now local residents produce their own shubat, a fermented camel milk beverage. The exotic industry is being developed by the residents of the Kyzylzhar village, reports news channel Khabar 24.

Even though the main camel breeding regions in Kazakhstan are usually in the south and west parts of the country, the Karagandy Region is located in the central part of Kazakhstan.

The first camel breeder in the region is only 22 years old. After studying the market, Kazybek Abatov bet on the ‘ship of the desert.’ The animals are unpretentious and cost-effective, while camel products are always in demand. The young farmer became a member of the loan program and established a camel farm for 47 million tenge ($104,766).

“I considered various options when I took out a loan. At the family gathering, we decided to breed camels. From ancient times, Kazakhs have been described as “tsars” of domestic animals for a reason. Camel meat and milk are beneficial for health, its fur is the warmest and has healing properties. For example, a belt made of camel wool removes radiculitis pain,” said Kazybek.

The farmer has 58 camels so far. Kazybek brought them from the city of Kyzylorda. It is possible to milk up to 60 liters of milk per day. Shubat has a nutritional value higher than kumys, fermented mare’s milk, and it is highly in demand among the population.

“Camel breeding is being conducted for the first time in Kyzylzhar village and in the Bukhar-Zhyrau district as a whole. The farm plans to process camel’s milk and its packaging. On our part, we are ready to provide all the necessary assistance to the farmers,” pointed out Tolegen Irgebayev, Akim (mayor) of the Rostov district.

There are Kazakh Bactrian and single-humped dromedary camels on the farm. These breeds produce milk with 4 percent fat or more. The young farmer plans to increase the number of camels and increase milk production. For this purpose, Kazybek intends to participate in a competition for startup entrepreneurs and win a grant.