Astana to Host Ironman Race in July

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital will host the international triathlon competition Ironman for the fourth time on July 2, reported Kazinform. Over 1,000 international athletes are expected to participate.

The race will consist of three successive stages: a 3.86 km swim, a 180.25 km bike ride, and a 42.195 km marathon. Half a distance is also available for the participants.

Alexey Sidorenko, director of Ironman Kazakhstan, noted that a large number of athletes from India, China, United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, Switzerland, Italy, Ukraine, and the United States are expected to participate at the event. Brazilian, Columbian, Ecuadorian, and South African athletes will also be involved.

“The largest number of international participants are registered for the half-race – 824 people from 60 countries. The top thirty finishers will participate at the World Championship in Lahti, Finland. Based on the results of the full distance, the 50 strongest athletes will get the unique opportunity to participate at the World Championship in Nice, France, on Sept. 10,” said Sidorenko.

Talgat Amanbayev, Chairman of the Kazakh Tourism national company, noted the event’s contribution to the development of tourism in the country.

“Last year, international participants spent over $1.8 million during their trip to Kazakhstan, according to foreign experts. After Ironman, some traveled across the country and visited Burabay [natural park], Almaty, and Turkistan,” said Amanbayev.

Over the last five years, the competition has become one of the most significant international events in Astana, with over 5,000 spectators last year.