AIFC Attracts $8.3 Billion of Investment Since 2018

ASTANA – The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) has attracted more than $8.3 billion of international investment since its launch in 2018, said AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov during a June 14 meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported the Akorda press service.

Bekturov discussed the work of the AIFC in 2022 and in the first five months of this year. The center prioritizes several directions, including promoting foreign investment opportunities, developing a dynamic capital market, and fostering innovation in the financial industry.

Bekturov said nearly 2,000 companies from 75 countries operate at the AIFC. The world’s largest financial institutions, including Chinese banks, financial companies from the Middle East, and well-known technology companies, are opening their representative offices at the AIFC.

Since 2018, the AIFC participants have contributed 50 billion tenge ($111.3 million) in taxes, including 26 billion tenge (57.8 million) in 2022. Dispute resolution institutions – the AIFC Court and the International Arbitration Centre – have handled over 2,000 commercial and financial cases.

Tokayev stressed the need to promote the AIFC internationally as one of the country’s leading investment platforms and develop the exchange, the regulator, and other AIFC institutions based on the best world standards.

During the recent Astana Finance Days conference on June 7, the International Trading System (ITS) was launched under the AIFC jurisdiction.

According to Bekturov, ITS is the first company to receive a license from the AIFC Financial Services Regulatory Committee to operate a multilateral trading platform through which retail investors can access the global securities market.