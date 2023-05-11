Uzbekistan Announces Early Presidential Election on July 9

ASTANA – Uzbekistan is set to hold an early presidential election on July 9, reported the press service of the Uzbek President on May 8.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a relevant decree during a May 8 meeting with the heads of the two chambers of the Oliy Majlis (parliament), political party leaders, and judicial and executive officials.

He explained the reasons for this decision to give up the remaining 3.5 years of the presidential term.

“First, all branches of power undergo reforms, and relations and balance between them are seriously changing,” said Mirziyoyev.

According to him, the updated Constitution sets new political, social and economic tasks for the president, parliament, government, ministers and governors. Uzbek people are waiting for profound changes and reforms in all areas, he said.

“Finally, at present, the country needs to find and implement the correct and effective way of development amid complex processes taking place in the world and in the region. I believe in the current situation this will be the most correct and fair decision,” said Mirziyoyev.