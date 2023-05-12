Three Kazakh Boxers Reach Finals of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships

ASTANA – Dulat Bekbauov became the third Kazakh boxer to reach the finals of the International Boxing Association (IBA) Men’s World Boxing Championships in Tashkent, Sports.kz reported on May 12.

Bekbauov, 28, defeated Lasha Guruli of Georgia, 26, in the third round of the 67-kilogram semifinals.

Earlier today, Sanzhar Tashkenbai, 19, (48 kilograms) beat Russia’s Edmond Hudoyan, 26, while 21-year-old Makhmud Sabyrkhan (54 kilograms) made it to the finals after defeating Cuba’s Yosvany Veitía Soto, 31.

Male boxers are competing for medals in 13 weight categories at the Championships. The finals will take place on May 13-14.