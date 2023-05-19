Tang Lotus Garden Hosts Official Greeting Ceremony for China’s and Central Asian Presidents

By Staff Report in Central Asia, Editor’s Picks, International on 19 May 2023

ASTANA – An official ceremony greeting the heads of state participating in the China-Central Asia summit took place in Xian’s Tang Lotus Garden, China, on May 18, reported the Akorda press service.

Chinese and Central Asian Presidents in front of Lotus Palace. Photo credit: akorda.kz.

A theatrical show was staged on the square in front of the Lotus Palace for Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, China’s President Xi Jinping, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, and Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Famous Kazakh pop singer Dimash Kudaibergen performed for the leaders. 

Dimash Kudaibergen performing for China’s and Central Asian leaders. Photo credit: media.inform.kz.

The Kazakh President arrived for a state visit in China on May 17, which so far resulted in the signing of 47 documents totaling $22 billion with Chinese counterparts.

The main events of the China-Central Asia Summit are scheduled for today.

Performance in front of Lotus Palace. Photo credit: akorda.kz.


