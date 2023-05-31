QazaqGaz Launches Second Line of Makat-North Caucasus Gas Pipeline

ASTANA – QazaqGaz national company and the Akimat (administration) of the Atyrau Region launched a looping section of the Makat-North Caucasus gas pipeline in the region’s Makat District, the company reported on May 30.

The construction of the looping (or second) line, which runs in parallel to the first one, is valued at approximately 86 billion tenge ($192.2 million). This is one of the projects that QazaqGaz is implementing with the Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund throughout Kazakhstan.

QazaqGaz Chairman Sanzhar Zharkeshov noted the high social and strategic importance of the project, as it targets the region’s energy security, reliable and uninterrupted gas supply and the transition of industrial enterprises to natural gas, which is an organic fuel.

“Most importantly, the project is being implemented to improve living and working conditions of the population,” said Zharkeshov.

The construction of the looping link will help avoid emergencies related to the shutdown of the single gas pipeline. It will also ensure uninterrupted gas supply to the National Industrial Petrochemical Technopark special economic zone in the Atyrau Region.

Kairat Nurtayev, deputy akim (governor) of the region, commended the prompt launch of the second line, noting certain technical problems of the Makat-North Caucasus gas pipeline that needed to be addressed immediately.

“It is a huge socially important investment project for the Atyrau Region,” Nurtayev stressed.

The project is being implemented following instructions by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to increase the reliability of the gas supply to the population and large industrial enterprises of the city of Atyrau and the Atyrau Region, and to ensure energy security.