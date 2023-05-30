President Tokayev Reaffirms Country’s Commitment to Education During Visit to Kozybayev University

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University to get acquainted with the educational and research activities of the institution during his May 29 working trip to the region, reported the Akorda press service.

The university, which enrolls more than 6,000 students, has recently opened laboratories with advanced equipment to conduct experiments and scientific research.

The university staff showed Tokayev the technological possibilities of assessing the quality of agricultural products. The President toured the laboratory of unmanned aerial vehicles, where students are trained to analyze data from remote sensing of the earth using geographic information system technology.

Over the past five years, the outflow of school graduates has decreased twofold in the region, as the university has been increasing the number of education grants every year. The university is also constructing four dormitories with 1,500 places.

At the meeting with the university staff and students, the President emphasized the country’s commitment to improve the quality of education, introduce advanced international experience and open more branches of foreign universities.

“Knowledge expands international cooperation. There are countries that are ahead in their development, while others are lagging behind and trying to catch up with the advanced states. Therefore, there are significant prospects in this area. I think that Kazakhstan will be an advanced country in terms of knowledge development. I have great hope for you,” Tokayev said.

In a recent interview with The Astana Times, Damel Mektepbayeva, a member of the Management Board for Innovation and Internationalization at Kozybayev University, said the institution aims to enroll at least 500 students in the dual-diploma program for the 2023 academic year.

According to Sayasat Nurbek, Minister of Science and Higher Education, Kazakhstan plans to open 12 branches of foreign universities by 2029.

Tokayev also visited the new building of the Kazakh Music Drama Theater, where he spoke about the country’s development and the upbringing of the younger generation. The President also outlined plans to hold high-level events dedicated to the 130th anniversary of Kazakh poet Magzhan Zhumabayev.