In North Kazakhstan, President Notes Importance of Agricultural Productivity

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the North Kazakhstan Region on May 29 to assess the progress of the spring sowing campaign, reported the Akorda press service.

During his visit to one of the largest farming companies of the region, Tokayev noted the importance of improving agricultural productivity and implementing new technology and production methods.

The North Kazakhstan Region occupies a strategic position on the border with Russia, said the President. “We are constantly negotiating both within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and at the bilateral level to ensure unhindered trade and the exchange of goods.”

The President stressed the need to enhance economic interaction and cooperation for unhindered trade, as he had noted at the recent Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Moscow. He added the countries should continue striving for the creation of a single commodity market.

At that meeting, Tokayev had proposed that Kazakh freight carriers should have access to domestic railway tariffs on the Russian territory based on local tariffs and profitable transportation of goods both to Russia and third countries.

While meeting with the farmers, Tokayev also addressed recent foreign policy news. Responding to a proposal by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko for Kazakhstan to join the Union State of Russia and Belarus, Tokayev said he “appreciated his joke,” saying there is no need for this, considering other integration associations, particularly the EAEU.

Commenting further on the Belarussian president’s words, he also said Kazakhstan does not need nuclear weapons, as the country acceded to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty. “We remain committed to the international documents,” Tokayev said.

During his trip to the North Kazakhstan Region, the President also visited the sown areas of Daiyndyk-Agro, a farm producing and selling grain, oilseeds, animal husbandry, and processing agricultural products.

With more than 15,800 hectares and 4,200 hectares of pasture land, the farm plans to harvest up to 25 centners of grain per hectare this year.

Tokayev praised the work of the farmers who have adapted to growing crops with high export demand. Agricultural producers said the support received from the state enabled them to expand their farms, provide employment for the rural population and contribute to social initiatives in the countryside.

According to the Akim (Governor) of the region, Aidarbek Saparov, the sown area in the North Kazakhstan Region will reach 4.5 million hectares this year. The focus remains on diversifying planted areas and increasing socially significant crops to ensure food security.

The President highlighted the importance of increasing labor productivity in agriculture, introducing new technologies and production methods.

Tokayev also visited the Kyzylzhar-Sut dairy farm, highlighting that the region has all the opportunities to increase the volume of livestock production.

According to Deputy Akim Marat Tasmagambetov, the region annually produces more than 650,000 tons of milk or 10% of the national volume. Starting this year, an additional 54.9 billion tenge ($123.3 million) will be allocated to open 17 dairy farms. In addition, 35 projects worth 35 billion tenge ($78.6 million) have been financed under the Comprehensive Development Plan.

During the visit to the RimKazAgro paper factory, the President said Kazakhstan pays special attention to developing the Economy of Simple Things program and a wide range of consumer goods.

Last year, the plant manufactured 3,800 tons of products worth 7.6 billion tenge ($17 million).