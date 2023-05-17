President Tokayev Praises Kazakh Boxers’ Triumph at World Championships

ASTANA – Last weekend was undoubtedly a triumph for Kazakh boxers who sealed five medals at the International Boxing Association (IBA) Men’s World Boxing Championships in Uzbekistan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with the champions, coaches, and members of the national team on May 16, reported the Akorda press service.

According to Tokayev, the results were remarkable for the country that watched the fights closely, supporting the champions who did their best to glorify Kazakhstan.

“I would like to thank all the fans in the stands of the championship in Tashkent for their sincere support that gave strength to our athletes,” he added.

Tokayev wished luck to the boxers in the upcoming competitions, presenting the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation leadership, athletes, and coaches with letters of appreciation and honorary certificates.

Among the inspiring triumphs the entire Kazakh nation witnessed, the President said, was a win of Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, who defended his WBO (World Boxing Organization) middleweight title against Canada’s Steven Butler on May 13 in the United States.

Tokayev also noted Kazakhstan’s booming sports development, highlighting the incredible sports results of the world blitz champion Bibisara Assaubayeva and the tennis player Elena Rybakina.

“Our wrestlers won seven gold medals at the Asian Championships. Nurgisa Adiletuly became the champion of Asia in weightlifting. Kazakh football and hockey players also show good results,” he noted, praising the efforts of not only athletes but also coaches and sports experts who significantly contributed to achieving such results.

The President stressed that the country creates all conditions to encourage as many young people as possible to participate in sports.