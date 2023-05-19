President Tokayev Opens Kazakhstan’s Consulate General in Xian 

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the opening ceremony of Kazakhstan’s Consulate General in Xian on May 19, concluding his three-day state visit to China, reported Akorda press service.

According to Tokayev, this visit was “undoubtedly of particular importance,” kicking off a new “golden 30th anniversary” of Kazakh-Chinese cooperation following meaningful talks with China’s President Xi Jinping and the signing of documents in key sectors.

“Another significant event in the history of cooperation between our countries is taking place today – the opening of the consulate general in Xian. Xian is an important economic point in the Belt and Road Initiative. Kazakhstan has maintained close ties with Shaanxi Province and Xian. The establishment of Kazakhstan’s consulate general will provide a new impetus to expanding our cooperation,” President Tokayev said.

Kazakhstan is the only Central Asian country with a diplomatic representation in the Shaanxi province, a large industrial, historical and cultural district of China.

The President signed the decree to establish the consulate general on Nov. 5, 2022. The consular district will cover the provinces of Shaanxi, Gansu, Sichuan, Hubei, the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, and the city of Chongqing, with a total population of 246 million people.

Along with the diplomatic corps, the consulate building will include representative offices of national companies to promote Kazakhstan’s economic interests.

According to Qin Gang, Minister of Foreign Affairs of China and a member of the State Council, the opening of the consulate general of Kazakhstan in Xian signifies that bilateral cooperation has reached a new level.