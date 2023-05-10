President of Kazakhstan to Pay State Visit to China Next Week

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to China on May 17-19, reported the Akorda press service on May 8.

The President is expected to meet President of China Xi Jinping in the Chinese city of Xi’an to address the strategic partnership between the two countries, expanding cooperation in trade, economic, investment, transport and logistics and energy sectors, as well as deepening cultural and humanitarian ties.

The President also plans to meet with the leaders of major Chinese companies and take part in the China + Central Asia (C+C5) Summit.