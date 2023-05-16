Population in Kazakhstan Surpasses 19.8 Million, With Prevalence of Urban Population

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s population has surpassed 19.8 million people as of April 1, of which 62% are urban residents, while 38% are rural, according to the Bureau of National Statistics.

In the first quarter of 2023, 93,500 children were born, less than during the same period last year (100,400 in 2021 and 96,600 in 2022), with boys making up 52% of the children and girls 48%.

The highest birth rates were in the Mangystau (26.31) and Turkistan (25.59) regions and the city of Shymkent (24.37).

According to the statistics, 32,600 people passed away, less than in the same period last year (36,100 in 2021 and 38,100 in 2022).

The mortality rate was 6.65 per 1000 people. The highest mortality rates were observed in North Kazakhstan (11.53), East Kazakhstan (11.12), and Kostanai (10.81) regions, which is explained by the average age of the residents in these regions.

The natural population growth reached 60,900 people in the first three months of 2023.

The number of marriages decreased by 10.6% compared to last year’s period, reaching 24,500. The number of divorces also declined, totaling 3,800, 5.6% less than in the same period in 2022.

In January-March 2023, 7,680 people arrived in the country, and 2,664 people left. Compared to the previous year, the number of arrivals in Kazakhstan climbed by 87%, while the number of departures declined by 49.6%.

The country’s largest migrant exchange occurs with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), accounting for 90% of arrivals.