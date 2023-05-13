Number of Employed in Kazakhstan Approaches Nine Million in 2022

ASTANA – The number of employed people in Kazakhstan approached nine million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 1.7% increase from the previous year, finprom.kz reported on May 11.

The city of Almaty, as well as the Turkistan and Almaty regions registered the highest number of employed people. Lowest employment is in the Ulytau, North Kazakhstan and Abai regions.

Cities and towns observed a 4.6% increase to 5.5 million employed persons, while rural areas recorded a 2.4% decrease per year to 3.5 million.

Single job holders accounted for 94.5% of the employees. Around 4.2% had a primary job, a private household, and extra work, while another 1.3% worked at two jobs.

According to the statistics, four million people have higher and postgraduate education, 4.4 million have technical and vocational education, while 582,600 have primary, basic, and general secondary education.

Around 1.5 million people work in wholesale and retail trade and auto repair. Approximately 1.2 million people have a job in the education sector, whereas 1.1 million are employed in agriculture, forestry and fisheries.

Jobs in the water and electricity supply, arts, entertainment, and recreation sectors are less prevalent among jobholders.

Among the employed, 6.8 million worked for hire, 1.6 million are individual entrepreneurs, 498,000 are independent workers, 19,800 people are engaged in private practice, 5,800 are founders or participants of business partnerships, or shareholders of joint-stock companies, as well as members of production cooperatives.