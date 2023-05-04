New International Terminal at Almaty Airport to Commission in 2024

ASTANA – A new international terminal at the country’s busiest Almaty airport is expected to be commissioned in 2024, said TAV Airports CEO Serkan Kaptan during his meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov on May 4, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

“Almaty Airport is one of the most important projects for us, as it is located in the heart of Central Asia and plays an important role for the city and the whole of Kazakhstan. That is why we strive to develop it. We hope the new terminal will start functioning next year,” said Kaptan, whose holding operates 15 airports in eight countries, serving 78 million passengers in 2022.

Türkiye’s company TAV Airport Holding bought the airport in 2020. It invested over $200 million into the construction project.

The new terminal will serve international flights while the old terminal will manage domestic flights.

Smailov emphasized the importance of the investment project to construct a new international terminal in Almaty.

“The airport is one of the largest in Central Asia and strategically important. We expect that the construction of the new terminal will significantly increase passenger traffic, expand the geography of flights and ensure a high level of comfort to Almaty residents and guests,” Smailov said.

During the meeting, Smailov and Kaptan also addressed cooperation in the aviation sector and the development of Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics potential, reaffirming readiness to strengthen bilateral ties.

According to Smailov, Türkiye is one of the country’s priority trade, economic and investment partners, including the transport industry.

“We intend to increase the transport and logistics potential of the country, strengthening the role of Kazakhstan as a reliable continental transit hub,” he said.