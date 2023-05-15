National Museum of Kazakhstan to Host Museum Night This Week

ASTANA – The National Museum of Kazakhstan will host the Night of Museums on May 18, dedicated to International Museum Day, presenting a large-scale historical and educational project Museum in the Stream of Time, the museum’s press service reported.

During the day, the Scientific Library will host a symposium on the organization of museum fund-saving activities. The museum will also organize sightseeing tours as part of the Baldyrgan Guide project, and a quest lesson on revived exhibits.

Admission to the museum will be free from 6 p.m.

The evening program will include an exhibition of the museum’s publications and books of the Almaty-kitap publishing house, a Doll in History exhibition of dolls, an exhibition and masterclasses of the museum’s Conservation and Restoration Service, scientific lectures, artisanal fair, theatrical tours, and quests.

Well-known historians Radik Temirgaliyev, Zhaksylyk Sabitov, Mukhit-Ardager Sydyknazarov, media manager Armanzhan Baitasov, blogger Dias Kameridanov and the founder of the Pygmalion Gallery Danagul Tolepbay will conduct tours of the museum halls as part of the Star Guide project.

The visitors will also enjoy the performance of a brass band, a symphony orchestra, dance groups and DJs, with the festive event concluding with a fire show.

Museum Night, a landmark event in the country’s cultural life, aims to awaken public interest in the museum as the central socio-cultural institution of the country and to increase the prestige of the museum through unique events and programs dedicated to historical and cultural heritage.