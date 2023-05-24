Middle Eastern Tourists Show Increasing Interest in Kazakhstan 

ASTANA – Tourists from the Middle East are increasingly choosing Kazakhstan as a travel destination, especially for the upcoming six-day Qurban Ait (Eid Al Adha) break, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports on May 22.

According to an article published in Zawaya, a Middle Eastern business-focused media outlet, around 80% of tourists from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) prefer vacations abroad, and Kazakhstan is witnessing growing demand.

“This is related to the recent Arabian Travel Market exhibition in Dubai, where Kazakh travel companies signed contracts to welcome Arab tourists in Kazakhstan,” reads the article.

Almaty is one of the most popular destinations this year.

According to the Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports, Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, Kazakhstan increased the number of direct flights between the two countries, participated in international exhibitions, invited influencers as part of information tours, and held B2B meetings to attract more tourists from the UAE.

“Kazakh tour operators and local tourism businesses will participate in B2B meetings in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) and Doha (Qatar) at the end of the month,” he announced.

In addition, Khalid Almutairi, a journalist and travel blogger from Kuwait, is preparing to launch a KazGo mobile application about the main attractions in Kazakhstan in Arabic and English languages.

He previously released an ebook about Kazakhstan in Arabic.